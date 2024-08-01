Availability of the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in France its Half-Year Financial Report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

The Half-Year Financial Report includes the 2024 interim management report, the statement of the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report and condensed consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34).

The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report is available on Technip Energies’ website at https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/results-center.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay



Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

