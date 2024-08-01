SoftNAS High Availability and Disaster Recovery-Oriented Solutions Safeguard A Business

About

Buurst is a trusted provider of high-performance cloud applications, notably a Cloud NAS filer, and cloud data management software called SoftNAS. SoftNAS is a NAS Appliance Virtual Storage Software solution, which allows companies to migrate their data and applications into the cloud without re-engineering. Our cloud-native NAS, SoftNAS leads the industry in performance while saving significant costs by not double billing cloud storage. With built-in security, major protocol support, and an easy-to-operate lift & shift feature, SoftNAS is not only cost-effective but also proven at the Petabyte scale on AWS, Azure, and VMware.