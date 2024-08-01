An exciting new chapter for Octopi Brewing: International investment, growth, and sustainability

The acquisition of Octopi Brewing by Japan’s Asahi Group serves strategic interests for both companies..

By Wisconsin Ambassador Isaac Showaki, Managing Director, Octopi Brewing

In January, Octopi Brewing was acquired by Asahi Group, a global Japanese food and beverage company. This not only marks a significant milestone for us at Octopi but also highlights the continued international investment in the state of Wisconsin. It’s gratifying to see our state—already home to other prominent Japanese investors like Kikkoman—continue to attract global interest.

One of the primary reasons Asahi chose Octopi was to accelerate its growth in North America. It is focused on increasing awareness and sales of its many global brands.

We are delighted that Octopi will produce super premium beer Asahi Super Dry for the first time ever in the USA, for sale in the US and Canada. Other brands will follow; Kozel for the US and Canada as well as Peroni Nastro Azzuro and Grolsch for Canada, among others. Our collaboration will significantly enhance the presence of these brands in the North American market.

Its goals to be a force for positivity on the planet and create inclusive and enjoyable experiences for people and society are a perfect match for our existing culture at Octopi and are already reflected in the contributions we make to our local community in Waunakee.

Asahi is also renowned for its strong sustainability goals, which we are excited to integrate into our operations. They aim to be carbon neutral by 2030, utilizing waste valorization to produce renewable energy, relying on 100% green electricity, and investing in water conservation technology. This commitment will not only benefit Octopi but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future in Wisconsin.

By producing Asahi’s global brands locally at Octopi, we will help reduce Scope 3 carbon emissions while ensuring that the beer is fresher. This will also allow us to better meet diverse consumer preferences with different pack formats that are relevant for the US and Canada.

Our shared growth mindset and complementary strengths enable Asahi and Octopi to build and maintain strong long-term relationships with our partners, meet the needs of our consumers, and care for our planet. The investments Asahi is making will enhance our brewing capabilities, add a new packaging line, improve safety measures, and upgrade our utilities, including wastewater treatment and carbon dioxide recovery systems.

More than 20 new jobs at Octopi will be created during this 12-month integration process, further contributing to the local economy. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to the positive impact our integration with Asahi will have on our community, our consumers, and our environment.