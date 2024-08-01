Submit Release
Eastman Kodak Company Second – Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodak will host the Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings call on Thursday, August 8th 2024, at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief Financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.

EVENT DETAILS

Start Date: 08/08/2024

Start Time: 5:00 PM EST

AUDIO CONFERENCE DETAILS

Audience Conference Registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdb7ac960511d4cf4a46367c71b4207ff


Media Contact:
Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, kurt.jaeckel@kodak.com

Investor Contact:
Anthony Redding, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, shareholderservices@kodak.com

