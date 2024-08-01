Misha Ezratti’s GL Homes and The Lord’s Place Collaborate to Combat Homelessness in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an initiative to address homelessness, GL Homes has partnered with The Lord’s Place to launch the Meal Mobile, a transformative program catering to the communities in need in Belle Glade and Riviera Beach, Florida. This initiative marks a significant step forward in providing essential resources and support to those experiencing homelessness in the region.

The Meal Mobile operates as more than just a mobile kitchen. It is a comprehensive resource hub with a full-service office where dedicated case managers from The Lord’s Place collaborate with individuals to provide vital social services. This innovative approach aims to provide nourishing meals and offer a pathway out of homelessness by connecting individuals with the support they need to rebuild their lives.

GL Homes, a prominent developer committed to community welfare under Misha Ezratti's leadership, has underwritten the entire cost of the Meal Mobile initiative, covering food supplies, operational expenses, and program development. This commitment underscores GL Homes' dedication to making a tangible difference in Palm Beach County beyond its role in the housing sector.

Misha Ezratti, CEO of GL Homes, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "At GL Homes, we believe in the power of community service and its profound impact on people’s lives. The Meal Mobile initiative with The Lord’s Place is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support our needy neighbors and create sustainable solutions to combat homelessness."

The Meal Mobile operates regularly, providing hearty meals and fresh fruit to Belle Glade three times per month and to Riviera Beach once a month. GL Homes volunteers actively participate in these outreach efforts in Riviera Beach, further strengthening the community bond and demonstrating a hands-on approach to corporate social responsibility.

Through initiatives like Meal Mobile, The Lord’s Place continues to uphold its mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness and empowering vulnerable individuals in Palm Beach County. This collaborative effort between GL Homes and The Lord’s Place serves as a model for effective community engagement and compassionate outreach.

Visit glhomesphilanthropy.com to learn more about the various ways Misha and Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes is making a positive impact on individuals' and communities' lives.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is president of GL Homes and oversees operations across the state of Florida today. With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and, most importantly, more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across Florida and the nation.

