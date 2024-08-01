Football Helmet Market Updates 2024 : is Predicted to Attain USD 487.1 Million by 2032

The football helmet market was valued at $375.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $487.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing international expansion of American football into new markets is driving the demand for football helmets as the number of participants increases globally. The emergence of leagues and tournaments outside traditional markets is expanding the player base, creating a need for high-quality equipment. As the sport gains popularity in regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, there is a heightened demand for helmets to ensure player safety and optimal performance. This surge in global interest amplifies the football helmet market size, opening opportunities for manufacturers to cater to diverse player needs.

The football helmet market was valued at $375.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $487.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.

A football helmet is a protective headgear specially designed for players to reduce the risk of head injuries during gameplay. It typically consists of a hard outer shell made of durable materials such as polycarbonate or ABS plastic, inner padding for shock absorption, a facemask for facial protection, and a chinstrap for a secure fit. Modern helmets incorporate advanced technologies to enhance safety, comfort, and performance for players of all levels of the sport.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By player type, the amateur player segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global football helmet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Amateur players seek affordable, comfortable helmets offering adequate protection. They prioritize cost-effectiveness, comfort during prolonged wear, and accessibility, driving demand for entry-level to mid-range helmets in the market. However, the professional player segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2032. Professional players are driven by performance, brand endorsement opportunities, and the pursuit of the best protective gear. They prioritize advanced technologies, customized fits, and endorsements from reputable helmet manufacturers.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐏𝐔 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By material, the TPU material segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the three-fifths of the global football helmet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) offers lightweight, flexible, and impact-resistant properties, driving its adoption in football helmets. Its ability to provide both protection and comfort enhances player safety and performance. However, the ABS material segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032. ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) offers lightweight, impact-resistant properties ideal for football helmets, driving market growth due to its ability to enhance player safety without compromising comfort or performance.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global football helmet market revenue in this region. In North America, key drivers in the football helmet market includes high participation rates in American football, stringent safety regulations, increasing awareness of head injuries, technological advancements, and competitive sports culture. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2032. In Europe, drivers in the football helmet market include increasing awareness of head injury risks, stringent safety regulations, rising participation in American football, growing demand for advanced protective gear, and technological advancements.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Riddell Sports Group

Schutt Sports

Xenith

VICIS

Rawlings

SG Helmets

Douglas

Adams USA

United Sports Brands

Battle Sports

