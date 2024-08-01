La’ James International College Director Highlights Comprehensive Cosmetology Curriculum and Hands-On Learning in Interview

Johnston, Iowa – La’ James International College (LJIC) is happy to present the second part of the three-part interview series with Mrs. Jessica Howe, the school’s Director of Social Media. In this interview, Mrs. Howe explores those unique qualities, curriculum offerings and career opportunities that make the institution such a well-known cosmetology school in Iowa, and she answers some questions that prospective students commonly ask about the school’s curriculum.

When asked what made the La’ James beauty program stand out from other schools, Mrs. Howe commented on the diversity in LJIC’s curriculum, including Foundations of Hair, Skin, and Nails, Anatomy & Physiology for Massage Therapy, and Salon and Business Management. These courses provide students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for success in the beauty industry and particularly in management roles.

She went on to mention that some of the more popular classes among students include Hair Color & Styling, Makeup and Lashes, Skincare, and Massage Techniques, which offer hands-on experience and opportunities to master the latest industry trends.

The college gives special emphasis to hands-on experience for its students, which it considers integral to LJIC’s curriculum, with practical training in salon and spa environments, supervised practice, and real-world client interactions. The curriculum continuously evolves to incorporate new beauty industry trends and to adapt to legislative changes, such as the addition of eyelash extension courses and the merging of barbering and cosmetology licenses.

About La James International College

La James International College is a leading institution in beauty and wellness education, offering a range of programs in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, nail technology and more. With multiple campuses across the state, LJIC is dedicated to providing students with a comprehensive education, hands-on experience, and the support needed to excel in their chosen careers. Visit https://ljic.edu for further information.

