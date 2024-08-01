Decker & Associates Revolutionizes Financial Education with Real Life Courses

Decker & Associates launches two new courses, Personal Financial Literacy & Economics for Real Life, and Personal Financial Literacy & Money Management for Real Life.

Houston, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decker & Associates, Inc. (D&A), a leading provider of financial planning courses, has introduced its groundbreaking educational initiative—the Personal Financial Literacy & Economics for Real Life (PFL&E 4RL) course. Additionally, they have also introduced the Personal Financial Literacy & Money Management for Real Life courses. Each course is custom-designed for different areas of the United States, with the former releasing in Texas, and the latter in Florida. Both are designed for young adults between the ages of 16 and 26 and equip them with essential knowledge and skills to think critically and problem-solve, leaving them prepared to manage Artificial Intelligence while navigating personal finance and economics in the real world.

Many young adults lack the necessary tools and insights to manage their finances confidently as they select careers, and post-secondary education to prepare for independence. These Real Life courses address this critical gap by offering a curriculum that helps young adults set meaningful goals, develop ten-year plans, and make informed financial decisions.

"We believe financial education is key to ensuring a successful and secure future," says D&A Founder Lorraine Decker. "That's why we launched courses that take a hands-on approach to learning, presenting real-life scenarios and practical strategies, from understanding the basics of budgeting and saving to exploring career options and planning for higher education."

It's significant to note that PFL&E 4RL is approved by the Texas State Board of Education as a required course for high school graduation. It has achieved 100% compliance with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS). Its features, such as the Immersive Reader which offers support in 125 languages, make the course accessible to a diverse range of students.

The Personal Financial Literacy & Money Management for Real Life course, has been submitted for approval by the Florida Department of Education.

The curriculum for both courses, developed by experts with decades of counseling experience, has already received exceptional reviews from educators and industry professionals. The curriculum director at Southern Methodist University's Cox Business School lauds the course and states, "This newly mandated option for graduation in Texas is nothing short of outstanding. We found the presentation of the material engaging, fresh, and on point, to allow the teacher to convey the Standards in a precise and concise format that students will benefit from enormously.”

The innovative courses delve into the principles of achieving meaningful and long-term financial, career, academic, and personal goals. Its engaging curriculum encourages students to explore three objectives paramount to their future success.

Firstly, it emphasizes the importance of achieving financial security within ten years. Financial Security entails building a safety net of savings and insurance for emergencies (e.g., unexpected job loss, major medical expenses, property damage, etc.). The courses also address attaining financial independence before age 50 or 55, enabling students to create a roadmap toward financial freedom and a secure retirement.

Lastly, Real Life recognizes the significance of acquiring Post-Secondary Education (PSE), from traditional universities and vocational programs, to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Unit 3 of the curriculum delves deep into this, discussing the value of education, strategies for funding post-secondary endeavors, and higher education options, and assuring that their careers will be future-proofed against rising automation and AI.

Subsequent units delve into topics essential for financial literacy and economic understanding, including exploring career interests and skills alignment, understanding income sources, taxation, and credit management. The courses also examine macroeconomic principles, estate planning, and the significance of insurance in mitigating financial risks. In addition, Real Life also offers the Real Life Financial Mathematics, a one year math credit course for students who do not need an advanced math course, like pre-calculus, to qualify for post-secondary education.

The impact of the courses is remarkable. According to Decker, 97% of participants went on to attend college, with 91.7% graduating within six years. These outcomes illustrate the immense potential of financial education in breaking cycles of poverty and empowering individuals from all income classes to realize their full potential. "We're very proud of this achievement, given that we developed the courses to help students from diverse backgrounds," Decker shares.

Ultimately, Real Life courses are a valuable tool for young adults to obtain essential knowledge for navigating the modern world. Decker & Associates intends to continue empowering individuals to achieve their goals and build a more prosperous future with practical know-how.

Although Decker & Associates will be publishing courses in Texas and Florida, every student has challenges with finances, regardless of the country in which they live. Decker & Associates endeavors to meet the needs of students worldwide.

