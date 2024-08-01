People advised to be prepared for wildfires over the long weekend

CANADA, August 1 - While out enjoying the B.C. Day long weekend, people are strongly urged to be prepared and remain vigilant as many parts of the province are experiencing increased temperatures and wildfire risk.

Residents and travellers should use caution and take steps to reduce the risk of wildfire by staying up to date on current conditions, following fire bans and restrictions, and having an emergency plan that is shared with friends and family.

Despite recent cooler weather and precipitation in many regions of B.C., Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting hotter temperatures for many parts of the province this weekend, particularly in the southern Interior. Combined with the record-breaking temperatures in July 2024 and ongoing drought, people in B.C. are encouraged to be prepared for the continued higher risk of wildfire in the province.

All open burning, including campfires, continues to be prohibited in southern B.C. However, due to the recent cooler weather and rain in the northern area, small campfires will be permitted in the Northwest Fire Centre, Prince George Fire Centre and Haida Gwaii, as of noon on Thursday Aug. 1, 2024. The Province encourages everyone to do their part in preventing human-caused fire starts. For more information about fire prohibitions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/prevention/fire-bans-and-restrictions

Specific areas of B.C. are experiencing wildfire evacuation orders and alerts, as well as road closures. People travelling through B.C. should check ahead for road closures, evacuation alerts, evacuation orders and follow all instructions from local governments and First Nations. For more information about emergencies or road closures in the province, check: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/ and https://www.drivebc.ca/

Currently, there are hundreds of people in B.C. under an evacuation order and thousands more under an evacuation alert. Emergency support services (ESS) are available for people who have evacuated their community and require supports. ESS provides support to evacuees who need assistance meeting their basic needs, such as food, lodging and incidentals.

People can register for ESS by visiting a reception centre, phoning the BC evacuee helpline or through this website: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

Information about the location of reception centres, including routes to the centres, is provided within evacuation orders issued by local governments and First Nations. Orders can also be found here: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

During major evacuations, people may be able to access ESS supports via Interac e-Transfer. Online registration for ESS supports has been activated for people evacuated in the Regional District of Central Kootenay and Thompson Nicola Regional District regions.

To access supports online, people will need to create a profile on https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ and authenticate it with their B.C. Services Card app. After logging into the website, they will be asked a few questions before being provided with instructions about how to access Interac e-Transfer supports.

People are encouraged to create an ESS profile before they are placed under an evacuation order or evacuation alert. By creating a profile beforehand, people will be able to save time during an emergency and may get the supports they need quicker if they are asked to evacuate.

For information or for assistance receiving supports, people can call the BC evacuee helpline at 1 800 387-4258.

The BC Wildfire Service relies on members of the public to report wildfires and thanks the public for its ongoing help in reporting wildfires quickly. Approximately 40% of new fires are reported by the public. Reporting wildfires or dangerous activities that might cause wildfires is a way people can help keep everyone safe. The sooner a wildfire is reported, the sooner a response can begin.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or an open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 (toll-free) or *5555 on a cellphone, or download the BC Wildfire Service app. The newly improved BC Wildfire Service mobile app allows people to check the latest wildfire situation, road conditions and weather forecasts. Users can also report new wildfires and submit photos, which helps inform BC Wildfire Service operational decision-making.

People are encouraged to prepare for hot summer weather and review their own plans for potential extreme-heat emergencies. The Province’s PreparedBC extreme-heat preparedness guide includes information about how to prepare for heat and tips about how to stay safe. The guide is available in French, Punjabi, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese. To access the guide, visit: https://PreparedBC.ca/ExtremeHeat

Learn More:

For the latest information about the current wildfire situation, including fire bans and restrictions, in B.C., visit: https://bcwildfire.ca

For the most up-to-date information about wildfire activity in B.C., visit: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard

For information about active evacuation orders and evacuation alerts, visit: https://www.emergencyinfobc.ca/

To check current weather alerts, visit: https://weather.gc.ca

To view air-quality advisories, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-quality/air-advisories

For preparedness guides from PreparedBC, including floods, wildfires and extreme heat, visit: https://www.preparedbc.ca

For tips about how to prepare grab-and-go bags, visit: https://www.preparedbc.ca/emergencykit

To find BC Centre for Disease Control information about preparing for heat events, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/prevention-public-health/preparing-for-heat-events

A backgrounder follows.