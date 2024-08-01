Byline Bank Named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For In The Midwest

Byline Bank stood out as one of the top companies to meet employee needs

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank has been named one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For In The Midwest by U.S. News & World Report , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice.

Byline Bank was rated among top companies in the Midwest on factors contributing to job seekers’ decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

“We are honored to be named a top workplace by U.S. News & World Report,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank. “Our people are the heart of our company, and this recognition is a tribute to our outstanding employees who bring their best selves to work each day.”

U.S. News’ ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision-making when choosing the “best” company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone,” said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. “The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience.”

This year, the ratings expanded to encompass 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs, Good Jobs First, and QUODD.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.6 billion in assets and operates 46 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States according to the national SBA ranking by the U.S. Small Business Administration by volume FY2023. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.bylinebank.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.



