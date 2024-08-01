REGENT Celebrates 2 Years in Rhode Island

The seaglider company has created more than 135 jobs and reinvested $22 million into the state.

REGENT celebrates two years since it moved its headquarters to Rhode Island.

REGENT has achieved key milestones, including proving seaglider technology, advancing certification, and expanding its global order book.

The seaglider developer and manufacturer has reinvested $22 million into the state and created more than 135 jobs.

REGENT Craft, the manufacturer of all-electric seagliders for sustainable maritime mobility, celebrates two years since it moved its headquarters to the state.

Founded outside of Boston in late 2020, REGENT moved to the Ocean State in August 2022. Rhode Island offers three key factors that make it ideal for seaglider development and manufacturing: ideal test environments, strong naval architecture and composites expertise, and access to top talent from across New England.

“We’re proud that seagliders are made in America, and in the two years that REGENT has been in Rhode Island, we’ve made significant progress in achieving our mission of revolutionizing coastal transportation,” said Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO, REGENT. “REGENT is poised to make Rhode Island the national hub for seaglider manufacturing and a global center for the Blue Economy.”

Company milestones

Since arriving in Rhode Island, REGENT has achieved key milestones in its journey to revolutionize regional costal transportation around the world.

Proved seaglider technology: REGENT successfully tested its quarter-scale prototype, proving the viability of the technology behind the seagliders three operating modes, float, foil, and fly.

Expanded its facilities: The company expanded from 10,000sqft to 30,000sqft and was responsible for the 13,000th employee hired in Quonset Business Park, where REGENT is based.

Completed record Series A: REGENT secured a $60 million Series A in October 2023, the largest venture capital raise for a startup in Rhode Island history.

Advanced seaglider certification: Building on existing international guidance, REGENT has progressed seaglider certification in the U.S. and in markets around the world to ensure the highest levels of safety.

Built a global order book: REGENT has a global order book of more than 600 seagliders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world.

Established its dual-use mission: REGENT signed an agreement with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) to demonstrate seaglider technology for defense logistics operations and was named the top defense technology company on the East Coast by the Silicon Valley Defense Group.

Created an award-winning place to work: Industry publication eVTOL Insights named REGENT the “best place to work” in 2024.

Impact on Rhode Island

In two years, REGENT has driven more than $22 million in economic benefits to Rhode Island through investment in employees, local suppliers, facility developments, and general contractors, and created more than 135 jobs, including contract positions and internships.

REGENT plans to break ground on a test facility and manufacturing center with up to 600,000 additional square feet this fall and create hundreds of additional jobs in the next few years.

REGENT has also supported STEM development through partnerships with local programs and universities, including Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, the University of Rhode Island, the International Yacht School, and New England Tech.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. Seagliders are a new category of vehicle that combine the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient transportation solution between coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vehicle that travels at 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge.

REGENT has secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

