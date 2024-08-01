Jordan: Facts & Figures for the First Half of 2024

Our efforts extended to visiting places of detention to improve conditions and ensure humane treatment for detainees. Individual monitoring of detainees and workshops for detention facility staff were conducted to disseminate best practices, especially regarding the management of hunger strikes. Furthermore, we facilitated communication between detainees and their families by collecting and distributing Red Cross messages.

In our ongoing mission to enhance community resilience, we successfully rehabilitated the Sabha Al Balad Pumping Station in northern Jordan, providing thousands of people with a more reliable water supply. This initiative is part of our broader efforts to support infrastructure and essential services in vulnerable communities.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, we organized several significant events in collaboration with the Swiss Embassy in Jordan. These included a photographic exhibition titled "Dialogues on Humanity," offering new perspectives on the meaning of humanitarian action. This was followed by a film screening titled “Prisoners of Fate,” highlighting the struggles of refugees. Additionally, a panel discussion, "75 Years Promoting Humanity: The Enduring Relevance of International Humanitarian Law," was held, fostering dialogue on the importance of international humanitarian principles.

The Logistics Support Center in Amman played a crucial role in our humanitarian efforts, shipping medical and prosthetic supplies, essential relief goods, and food with a net value of CHF 11.2 million to 13 destinations. This support was vital for conflict-affected regions, including Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

A summary of our humanitarian actions and progress in the first six months of 2024: