Team Sunshine Construction Welcomes SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman for Announcement of New Green Lending Initiativ
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Sunshine Construction LLC received an official visit from the current Cabinet of the Biden-Harris Administration on Monday morning, the 22nd, at their principal place of business at 24 Spice St, Suite 205, Charlestown, Boston, MA, 02129.
From left to right: Geri Muho, Ahmad Ali, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman, Benjamin Carroll, Efim Radzinsky, SBA MA District Office District Director Robert Nelson
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator, Isabel Casillas Guzman, visited Boston to make an important announcement about a new Green Lending Initiative to enroll additional climate lenders in SBA’s loan programs. The initiative will employ SBA loan guarantees to attract additional private capital in support of clean energy investments spurred by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.
The SBA Administrator kicked off the day with a visit to Team Sunshine Construction, a small business based in the Charlestown neighborhood, where she met with the executive team: Ahmad Ali Hodroj, Benjamin Carroll, Fima Radzinsky, and Geri Muho, MBA. The visit was coordinated by the local SBA Massachusetts District Office District Director, Robert Nelson, and Assistant Director, Nadine Boone.
Administrator Guzman stated: "Massachusetts is leading on clean energy, but we want to make sure that small businesses have the funding they need to help us with this energy transition. Small businesses, residential homeowners will be a key part of being able to be sustainable and fight climate change into the future, and our small business owners here, Team Sunshine, are part of that revolution in the solar space."
Team Sunshine Construction CEO Ahmad Ali commented: "I think that one of the greatest things the Biden Administration has done to leave a tremendous legacy long-term is the implementation of the IRA. What that did for the investment tax credit, the 30% residential tax credit for going solar, and the 10% domestic content adder for commercial projects encourages companies to manufacture and produce products here in the United States, which really doesn't get better than that.
"Team Sunshine, we started in this space in Boston a few years ago. Between what the IRA is doing, which allows us to do business on a much bigger level, and the SBA helping us propel our business forward and expand, we now have a 9,000 square foot warehouse in Hudson, Massachusetts, a space in Maine, and we're now in seven states, doing installations and building."
SBA Administrator Guzman concluded: "Team Sunshine has created over a thousand jobs. This is a new business boom company that came together to form in 2022, Team Sunshine. These are the businesses that are going to deliver the clean energy economy in the future."
Senator Edward Markey added: “Today’s announcement by the Small Business Administration is a win for the clean energy economy and the climate. By teaming up with the Environmental Protection Agency and green energy lenders, SBA will leverage historic capital investments from the Inflation Reduction Act—including the $20 billion in national climate bank funding that I secured—to support financing for clean energy projects and sustainable small businesses.”
About the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
About Team Sunshine Construction
Team Sunshine Construction is a leading solar, roofing, and HVAC installation and service company based in Boston, Massachusetts, dedicated to providing innovative solar energy solutions across the Northeastern United States. Recognized for its rapid growth and exceptional service, Team Sunshine is committed to enhancing sustainability and reducing environmental impact through cutting-edge solar technology and partnerships. To learn more, visit www.teamsunshine.solar.
Media Requests
Team Sunshine Construction, LLC
+ +1 617-580-8649
Marketing@teamsunshine.solar