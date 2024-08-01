Colwen Hotels Announces the Opening of the First Dual-Branded Hotel in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colwen Hotels and Marriott International announce the opening of the first Marriott Bonvoy dual-branded Annapolis hotel; Residence Inn & Fairfield Inn & Suites. The hotel is set in the historic heart of the city where Annapolis served as the first capital of the United States. Positioned downtown, the property is the closest walkable hotel to the iconic Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The four-story Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott property offers two accommodation types and features an integrated reception desk, lobby, 24/7 market, business center, fitness facility, guest laundry, complimentary breakfast, bar and lounge, outdoor patio, dog park, and free enhanced Wi-Fi.

The Residence Inn features 78 spacious extended stay suites including fully equipped kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, microwave oven, cook-top stove and a dishwasher. The Fairfield Inn offers 75 guestrooms including multi-functional seating, microwave, plush bedding and smart bedside charging outlets.

Groups enjoy access to a 576 sq. ft. stylish meeting room perfect for meetings of up to 40 attendees. The Boardroom seats 8 guests conference style. Both come equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities and professional service.

Jason Schwemer, General Manager of the dual-branded hotel, stated, “Our team is very excited to open this new property in historic Annapolis. We are particularly proud to be the first dual-branded hotel in the market.”

The hotel is located just 15 miles to Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) and is within walking distance to access the Annapolis Shuttle to the Downtown Waterfront area full of shopping and dining.

For more information or to book a reservation, please call or visit:

Residence Inn Annapolis – www.marriott.com/bwiar - 443-598-8260

Fairfield Inn Annapolis – www.marriott.com/bwinf - 443-598-8261

About Colwen Hotels

Colwen Hotels is a rapidly growing hotel management company based in Portsmouth, NH. Colwen’s portfolio features over 40 successful hotels and resorts in the states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Maryland, and Florida. Colwen strategically develops properties in emerging markets and mixed-use redevelopments. The company is committed to local communities and charities, LEED- certified sustainability, and being a premier employer. To learn more about Colwen Hotels, visit www.colwenhotels.com.

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott is designed to deliver a seamless stay through trusted service and warm, inviting spaces. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With over 1,000 properties around the globe, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfieldinn.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on www.twitter.com/fairfieldhotels.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in more than 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit residence-inn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, “like” Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.

