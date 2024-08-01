Jet.AI Unveils Advanced AI Technology DynoFlight Platform

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, announced the launch of its all-new DynoFlight 2.0 platform, a revolutionary web-based solution that redefines aviation carbon management. Completely rebuilt and filled with cutting-edge AI technology, DynoFlight delivers powerful tools designed to allow users to (1) sync fleet data with FL3XX with the touch of a button (2) visualize emission levels, (3) interrogate its AI in natural language about individual (or fleetwide) aircraft emissions (4) pay to remediate those carbon emissions (5) and track and comply with NBAA sustainable flight department standards. Book your Demo today: https://get.dynoflight.com/demo



AI-Powered Revolution

DynoFlight is at the forefront of an AI-powered revolution within aviation software because embedded throughout the platform are advanced AI tools that offer real-time insight, timely advice, and actionable tips based on actual fleet data. Perhaps more importantly, customers can then translate suggestions from AI into action with the ability to purchase carbon removal (or offset) credits all in one place.

Environmental Impact and Cost Savings

Strategies to minimize emissions and promote sustainable practices are better when from a source that knows the behavior of a fleet. By optimizing fuel usage and streamlining operations, DynoFlight helps users reduce their carbon footprint and achieve substantial cost savings, making it a powerful tool for enhancing ROI and boosting ESG efforts

Key Features of the New DynoFlight

FL3XX Sync: Streamline operations with precise synchronization of flight information across platforms, enhancing efficiency and minimizing errors.

Streamline operations with precise synchronization of flight information across platforms, enhancing efficiency and minimizing errors. NBAA AI and Tip Systems: Access the latest information and expert advice to navigate the complexities of NBAA sustainable flight department compliance with ease.

Activity and Type Tracking: Comprehensive tracking for NBAA sustainable flight department activities by pillar, allowing for more effective management and compliance.

Comprehensive tracking for NBAA sustainable flight department activities by pillar, allowing for more effective management and compliance. Mobile Support: Full mobile support to access DynoFlight's features and functionalities on the go, ensuring seamless connectivity and control from anywhere.

Mobile Support: Full mobile support to access DynoFlight's features and functionalities on the go, ensuring seamless connectivity and control from anywhere.

Experience a significant boost in performance, with speeds up to 10 times faster, ensuring quick responses and efficient task handling. New API Endpoints: Benefit from greater flexibility and control over aviation data with new API endpoints that enable seamless integration with other systems.

A Comprehensive Solution for Aviation Professionals

The new DynoFlight is more than just a platform; it's a comprehensive solution designed to revolutionize aviation carbon management. Leveraging the power of AI, DynoFlight offers unmatched efficiency and ROI enhancement, making it an indispensable tool for aviation professionals.

Experience the Future of Aviation Management

Jet.AI invites aviation professionals to experience the future of aviation management with DynoFlight. Discover how our AI-driven platform can transform your operations, reduce costs, and promote environmental sustainability. Book your Demo today: https://get.dynoflight.com/demo

Founder and Executive Chair Mike Winston commented, “We’d like to thank the team at FL3XX for their incredible products and for this cooperation with DynoFlight. Thanks to the FL3XX integration, hundreds of operators will now have the ability to adopt DynoFlight with zero friction to (1) generate new revenue and (2) control their net emissions.”

“We offer a simple way to assure that every ounce of carbon emitted from an aircraft is buried in the earth. That’s but one of the powers of DynoFlight, whose AI can address massive amounts of logistical data to make suggestions and whose transaction engine allows a transparent way to address the concerns of customers and regulators alike.”



For more information about Jet.AI and our latest updates, visit our website https://www.jet.ai or follow us on social media.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet cards, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

About FL3XX:

FL3XX, the premier aviation management platform, stands at the forefront of technological innovation in aviation. Recognized as the foundational framework for flight operations, FL3XX caters to a broad spectrum of aviation requirements, including Part 135, Corporate Flights, Trip Support, MedEvac, and Cargo operations. Its comprehensive software suite boosts the efficiency of sales, operations, maintenance, and management teams, driving unparalleled productivity. Serving operators across six continents, FL3XX delivers an advantage through a leading number of integrated services, enabling operators to reclaim countless work hours each month, thereby maximizing productivity and profitability. FL3XX operates out of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, with a local presence in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.