EquityZen Launches Private Market Map and Market Score: Demystifying Pre-IPO Investing through Visualization and Data-Driven Insights

Users will have access to a private company’s estimated market capitalization and the ability to review a private company against its peers using proprietary datasets

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityZen , an online marketplace for investing in pre-IPO companies, announces the launch of its Private Market Map and Market Score, a powerful view into the private market to inform and empower investors through advanced data-driven insights. By leveraging EquityZen’s proprietary market data, users get a holistic view of potential investment opportunities for private companies on the secondary market.



“EquityZen is advancing our mission of building ‘private markets for the public’ by arming our clients with essential tools to help them to navigate the pre-IPO market with knowledge and confidence,” said Atish Davda, CEO and co-founder of EquityZen added. “Sophisticated institutional investors can afford a staff to track insights on private companies. By launching the Private Market Map and Market Score, EquityZen has taken a few more steps towards putting institutional-level insights at the fingertips of the widest possible audience of investors and shareholders. Providing qualified individuals and advisors with tools to learn about, explore, and evaluate trading in private companies is critical as more investors and advisors seek to grow the share of alternatives in investors’ portfolios.”

The Private Market Map offers a visual representation of 100 private companies organized by market capitalization (displayed by the size of each company in the map) and other insights based on EquityZen's new proprietary Market Score. The Market Score is provided for each company on the map and represents a collective metric bringing together individual data characteristics that have proven to be critical factors in private market transactions – transactability, liquidity, recent activity and popularity. This intuitive dashboard navigation allows users to delve into specific industries and compare companies.





Caption: The EquityZen Private Market Map is a visual representation of 100 private companies, based on qualitative and quantitative data that have proven critical in private market transactions (EquityZen’s proprietary Market Score). The Map is organized by estimated market capitalization and industry, and it is designed to serve as a tool for learning about, exploring, and evaluating private companies. Please note: The information is intended for reference only and does not constitute a recommendation or personal financial advice. Use of this information is at the user’s discretion and risk.

“This Private Market Map and the Market Score are thanks to EquityZen’s extensive data, gathered through more than 41,000 transactions conducted over a decade, which enables us to offer this deep data and visualization of the key factors that enable private market transactions,” said Sudesh Kulkarni, Head of Product and Engineering at EquityZen. “Using our Private Market Map provides users with insights such as identifying market leadership, observing sector dominance and assessing market concentration. The map works in tandem with our Market Score, a proprietary metric that synthesizes qualitative and quantitative data. Together, these tools provide users data-driven insights into market factors that have proven critical in private market transactions.”

For more information about Private Market Map, Market Score and to explore how it can enhance private market investment strategies, visit http://www.equityzen.com/explore-private-market/ . Logged-in, accredited investors will be able to see full details including estimated market capitalization, market score, company descriptions and key facts about each company while any visitor to the site can review the map and company names.

About EquityZen

Since 2013, the EquityZen marketplace has made it easy to buy and sell shares in the private companies shaping the future. EquityZen brings together investors and shareholders, providing liquidity to early shareholders and private market access to accredited investors. With low investment minimums through our funds and with more than 41,000 private placements completed across 450+ companies, EquityZen leads the way in delivering “Private Markets for the Public.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef1d8bb9-67c2-4738-8f05-253ae58b73a3

Media Contact Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners deborah@zitopartners.com +1 (201) 403-8185