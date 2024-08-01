CannabisNewsWire Again Chosen as Official NewsWire of 420 Expo

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected again to serve as a media sponsor and the Official Newswire for the 420 Expo (“expo”) presented by Wakit Grinders, which holds the unique distinction of being New Jersey’s first-ever BYOC (‘Bring your own Cannabis’) consumer expo. The event will be held at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison, New Jersey 08837, on September 13 - 15, 2024.



As the largest BYOC consumer convention in the Northeast, the 420 Expo is open to all cannabis connoisseurs, budding entrepreneurs, and passionate enthusiasts. At the event, attendees can gain insights and acumen into a myriad of cannabis and CBD industries, as well as engage with renowned thought leaders while enjoying a blow-out weekend packed with all things related to weed.

Energized by the recent adoption of supportive legal and policy frameworks, the 3-day canna-fest celebrates the legalized marijuana lifestyle, raising public awareness of the cannabis community, galvanizing a better understanding cannabis consumption, building bridges through collaboration and meaningful conversations, and allaying the stigma around responsible consumption. As one of the premier cannabis events in the United States, the expo is expected to host 100+ vendors in 100,000 square foot venue with an estimated incredible footfall of 20,000+ attendees and devotees.

In addition to scheduled seminars, the Expo’s main stage will feature an eclectic variety of live music and performances, interactive shows, Q&A sessions with celebrities, contests and more. Our emcee, J. Randall, and DJ Geenius will host and rock the event both on the main stage and in the outdoor consumption area all weekend.

Legendary rapper, B-Real from Cypress Hill, will be this year’s celebrity host. Well-known for his groundbreaking contributions to music and advocacy, B-Real will also be available for photographs, autographs, and celebrity smoke sessions.

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and CannabisNewsWire (CNW) will leverage their extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten recognition for the conference and participants by enhancing visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public through article syndication via 5,000+ digital outlets, CannabisNewsWire, will also feature conference updates on dedicated event pages.

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork will provide curated social media coverage of the event. Among its 60+ investor-oriented brands, IBN has garnered more than 2 million followers across various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, said, “The 420 Expo has established itself as a marquee event within the cannabis space and has already witnessed considerable success. This year’s blow-out event will likely set new records for attendance, information, and fun. We are thrilled to partner with The 420 Expo for the upcoming event and help mainstream responsible cannabis consumption. As the Official Newswire, we will provide information, news and up-to-date coverage of the expo. I encourage all cannabis professionals, responsible users, and budding entrepreneurs to attend at this one-of-a-kind event. Wakit Grinders has cultivated the ideal platform to connect, engage, enjoy, and experience everything this rapidly growing space has to offer.”

Dan Davis, co-founder of the 420 Expo, said,“At 420 Expo, we are proud to showcase the latest in cutting-edge technology around cannabis products and associated services, throughout the entire value chain. IBN and CNW have a well-established track record of providing a marked and invaluable thrust to the brand recognition of invited speakers, exhibitors, and the conference as a whole, as well as driving social media presence to high-interest target audiences. Last year’s success with over 20,000 attendees reflected this, and we are confident that this year, we will attract even more interest. IBN and CNW’s unique capabilities have been greatly beneficial to our visibility, and we look forward to collaborating with them well into the future.”

With an atmosphere optimized for world-class education and limitless fun, attendees can partake in plenty of exciting activities, soak in the nearly 100,000-square-foot convention floor, participate in enlightening workshops, as well as enjoy extraordinary and unforgettable after-parties.

Although the conference will not allow any sales of cannabis (including plants, seeds, concentrates, and vapes) on the premises, attendees are welcome to BYOC within legal limits while ensuring responsible consumption in designated smoking sections.

Attendees must be above 21 years of age.

Interested parties can purchase General Admission and VIP tickets at the following link: https://www.420expo.com/tickets/

For additional information about the 420 Expo, visit https://420expo.com/

