AutoScheduler.AI Identified in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies report

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces the company is identified in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies*. AutoScheduler.AI has been named as a sample vendor in the Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization category for three consecutive years.



“We are very excited to be identified in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies. AutoScheduler.AI’s AutoPilot dynamically rebalances activities across the warehouse environment, considering constraints to improve customer service and create value. Our new AutoPilot Central provides a bird’s eye view of multi-site data for centralized management of an entire distributed warehouse network to help mitigate risks,” says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler.AI.

AutoScheduler is recognized as a sample vendor under Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization technology. “Warehouse resource planning and optimization will help drive higher degrees of warehouse labor and equipment productivity, improve cycle times and throughput, and help reduce warehouse labor costs. This will come by optimizing work allocation while respecting warehouse physical and human constraints,” per the Gartner Hype Cycle.

AutoPilot Central aggregates multi-site AutoScheduler data. Using predictive analytics, it enables top supply chain officers to rank the sites, quickly see which areas across the network are out-of-tolerance or at risk and take corrective action to mitigate risk before chaos happens. Using capacity-constrained schedules, AutoScheduler’s solutions help solve problems such as poor OTIF, dock schedule conflicts, inventory shortages, inefficient workforce allocation, and the struggle to meet carrier appointment times.

*Gartner, Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024, Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, 25 June 2024.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Kimberly Clark, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.