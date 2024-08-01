Wreaths Across America Recognizes Interstate Van Lines as the 2024 Recipient of the “James Prout Spirit of Giving Award”

The national award recognizes transportation providers for outstanding efforts to honor veterans and their families.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and SPRINGFIELD, Va, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July 27, as part of its 11th Annual Stem to Stone event, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognized Interstate Van Lines, headquartered in Springfield, Va., as the eighth recipient of the organization’s James Prout Spirit of Giving Award. The WAA Transportation Team presented company representatives with the award at the nonprofit’s annual weekend event in the Downeast region of Maine, where it is headquartered.

The James Prout Spirit of Giving Award is named in memory of James Prout, owner of Blue Bird Ranch Trucking of Jonesboro, Maine. Prout was the first person to volunteer to haul wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery when the program was in its infancy. The award is given semi-annually to a deserving professional truck driver, company or organization that has supported charitable causes in a way that will affect generations to come.

“In 2022, Arlington National Cemetery started a major expansion project, and the normal route WAA used to stage trucks in the cemetery was no longer an option. Interstate Van Lines offered to host all the trucks delivering veterans’ wreaths at their facility,” said Courtney George, WAA Director of Transportation & Industry Relations. “Their team stepped up to be there around the clock, opening their facilities, including showers and bathrooms to the drivers. They even ensured the drivers were fed with sandwiches at night and breakfast in the morning. They’ve continued to provide this service to WAA in 2023, and plans are underway to provide support in 2024. Interstate Van Lines’ hospitality embodies the value of giving back to the community, which is why we were proud to present them with the James Prout Spirit of Giving Award.”

In addition to the above, Interstate is responsible for receiving the wreaths, offloading them, and delivering them to Soldiers’ & Airmen’s Home National Cemetery, a participating program location. They are proud members of the WAA Honor Fleet, haul a multi-stop load for WAA to West Virginia, and deliver veterans’ wreaths to Arlington.

“We are deeply honored to receive the James Prout Spirit of Giving Award from Wreaths Across America,” said J.D. Morrissette, President of Interstate Van Lines Inc. “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to honoring veterans and their families. Our team is dedicated to supporting Wreaths Across America’s mission, and we take immense pride in contributing to such a meaningful cause. We look forward to continuing this partnership and ensuring that the sacrifices of our nation’s servicemembers are remembered and honored.”

The trucking industry is vital in helping WAA move the mission to more than 4,200 participating locations across the country each December. National Wreaths Across America Day will be held this year on Saturday, December 14, 2024. It is a free event open to all. To support a participating location near you, click here and type in your town and/or state. If you want to volunteer or support WAA's mission, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

