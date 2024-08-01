Entro Security Extends Industry-leading Non-Human Identity Security Platform

Introduces the industry’s first protections against Non-Human Identity (NHI) threats embedded in images and potential exposure of employee identity tokens at Black Hat USA

LAS VEGAS and BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT USA -- Entro Security, pioneer of the award-winning Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Secrets Management platform, today announced two new groundbreaking features, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) support for secret scanning and Employees Tokens Blast Radius as part of its NHI platform for the modern enterprise.



The new OCR feature will enable organizations to discover exposed NHIs and secrets embedded in images, such as screenshots, giving security teams the ability to scan for hidden NHI potential exposures.

The new Employees Tokens Blast Radius feature will allow security teams to review and comprehend the NHIs accessible to each employee, how these identities are used and the potential reach of the damage they can cause if misused. This comprehensive insight helps security teams mitigate current and future risks. The OCR and Employees Tokens Blast Radius features are unique and exclusive to Entro’s platform.

Entro’s executive team will be at Black Hat USA to demonstrate its new OCR support capabilities for secret scanning and Employees Tokens Blast Radius capabilities.

Since its emergence in the NHI and secrets management space a year and a half ago, Entro has become a leader in the field, with implementations in dozens of enterprise customer environments.

Entro’s platform empowers security teams to implement and automate strong governance for secrets and NHI management with real-time detection and response. By providing a bird’s-eye and granular view of all NHIs, centralizing and contextualizing NHIs and secrets security data, Entro gives universal coverage across cloud services, SaaS applications and on-premises systems, allowing security teams to:

Gain complete visibility at creation, storage and exposure locations, scattered across various systems and environments

Enrich and add business context to understand owners, permissions, usage, enablement, rotation time and more

Identify and prioritize security risks, remediate vulnerabilities and prevent unauthorized access to critical systems and data

Apply detection and response to prevent attacks and misuse in real time by monitoring any abnormal behavior

Automate the remediation of identified security risks, saving time and resources for the security and development teams

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements such as SOC2, GDPR and others by maintaining robust access controls and security measures

