Exagen Appoints Jeffrey G. Black as New Chief Financial Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions announced today the appointment of Jeffrey G. Black, to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 1, 2024. Mr. Black replaces Kamal Adawi, who will be stepping down, and John Aballi will act as interim CFO through the end of August.



“I sincerely thank Kamal for his leadership and numerous contributions to Exagen over the past decade,” said John Aballi, President and CEO of Exagen. “Kamal has been extremely supportive throughout my time with the Company, and I am very appreciative of his dedication to our customers and organization. I appreciate him helping to ensure a smooth transition as we welcome Jeff to the organization.”

Mr. Black brings to Exagen more than 30 years of financial and accounting experience, having served in finance leadership roles for eight publicly traded companies. He currently serves as CFO of Standard BioTools, where he recently played a key leadership role in executing its merger with SomaLogic, creating a diversified leader in life science tools. Prior to that, he was CFO of Apollo Endosurgery, where he was instrumental in the Company’s turnaround and eventual $650 million sale to Boston Scientific. Previously, he spent over four years as CFO of Alphatec Spine, where he successfully closed nearly $500M in financing transactions to support accelerated growth, two strategic acquisitions and expansion of the company’s market cap from $20M to over $1B during his tenure.

“I am delighted to welcome Jeff to the Exagen executive leadership team to help lead through our next phase of growth,” said Mr. Aballi. “Jeff comes to us with a long history of success as a public company CFO and has a track record of establishing a positive corporate culture rooted in performance. I look forward to partnering with Jeff as the strength of our business starts to create new opportunities for growth.”

“I am pleased to join John and his leadership team during an exciting time for Exagen,” said Mr. Black. “There is a compelling opportunity ahead for Exagen to significantly impact patient care with truly differentiated solutions, and enhance shareholder value at the same time. I look forward to being a part of the team as it executes on its mission to improve clinical outcomes for patients.”

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

