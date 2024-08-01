RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the Stage 2 battery recycling plant to be operated in Taiwan by RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company’s joint venture with Zenith Chemical.

Hatch will assist the Company in its review of the design plan for the plant prepared by Kemetco, the joint venture’s principal contractor and RecycLiCo’s long-time collaborator. As previously announced, RecycLiCo will be supervising construction in Vancouver of an expandable modular facility (initially 2,000 mt/year), which will be transported to, and commissioned in, Taiwan. The design plan, once approved, will be the basis for a formal construction agreement between the joint venture and Kemetco. Construction is expected to commence later this year.

Richard Sadowsky, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We are excited to have Hatch on board with us for this project. Their years of engineering and business experience will be of great value to us as we continue to move past the venture stage and provide the industry with a commercially viable and effective recycling solution.”

The advanced battery recycling technology employed by the joint venture will be capable of processing black mass and black powder into high-value products, such as battery-grade lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM), positioning the joint venture at the forefront of advanced battery recycling solutions and as a contributor to the global efforts to develop sustainable energy sources.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Hatch

Our global network of 10,000 professionals work on the world’s toughest challenges, with experience spanning over 150 countries around the world in the metals, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Hatch is employee-owned and independent. Our exceptional, diverse teams combine vast engineering and business knowledge, working in partnership with our clients to develop market strategies, manage and optimize production, develop new game-changing technologies, and design and deliver complex capital projects.

About Zenith

Zenith Chemical Corporation, a Taiwanese company, specializes in the production of nickel-based chemicals, including high-purity nickel sulfate for lithium-ion batteries. With a strong focus on serving the lithium-ion battery industry, Zenith’s products have gained recognition and qualification from major cathode producers worldwide. The company also has a shareholding partnership with Hanwa Co., Ltd, a large publicly traded Japanese distribution company known for its expertise in lithium-ion battery-related materials. Additionally, Zenith collaborates, through a joint venture, with Central Glass Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese publicly traded company specializing in fluorine-based chemicals and cater to the semiconductor and lithium-ion battery markets.

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Piorun

Senior Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 778-574-4444

Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.