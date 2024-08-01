Tremco CPG to Launch Rising Stars Program in Cleveland

Initiative Aims to Cultivate a Pipeline of Skilled Workers for In-Demand Trades

Beachwood, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG), a global construction products manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of the nationally renowned Rising Stars Program in Cleveland, Ohio. Established in collaboration with Cleveland Heights High School, this flagship program is set to officially kick off on September 17.

The Rising Stars Program is designed to empower the next generation of underrepresented youth aged 16-24 by providing opportunities for sustainable careers in construction. Led by industry veterans, the curriculum includes seminars and hands-on training in carpentry, project management, solar panel installation, roofing, construction management and architecture.

“The Rising Stars Program allows us to reinvest in our community, both in developing a qualified workforce and in helping youth find opportunities that support the future of the construction industry,” said David Hutchinson, director of the Rising Stars Program for Tremco CPG.

This initiative is a national program offered in five cities across the United States, including Brooklyn, N.Y., Newark, N.J., Boston, Mass. and Charlotte, N.C. The addition of the Cleveland program marks a significant step in expanding this important initiative nationwide.

A two-day, pre-launch community event was held in May to educate local school officials, community organizers and industry partners about the Rising Stars Program. It included tours of Tremco CPG’s innovative Building Science Laboratory and Cleveland Heights High School.

“The Rising Stars Program is a great opportunity to introduce young people to the construction industry, allowing them to work side by side with professionals out in the field,” said Randell McShepard, vice president of public affairs and chief talent officer for RPM International Inc.

By cultivating a pipeline of skilled workers for in-demand trades, the Rising Stars Program aims to address the construction labor shortage. This mutually beneficial arrangement helps to bridge the skills gap for underrepresented youth while providing employers with a qualified workforce.

Through the program, students have the unique opportunity to network with and learn from industry partners such as architects, contractors, building scientists and manufacturers. These valuable connections can even lead to job opportunities for the students.

“One of the great things about the Rising Stars Program is that it gives our students a foot in the door,” said Dr. Brandon Towns, principal of Cleveland Heights High School. “Having early, hands-on exposure to different career opportunities breaks down barriers and builds confidence.”

The Rising Stars Program offerings are available to high school aged students, after-school, starting in the fall of 2024. This will allow students to engage with the program without having to modify their existing course schedules.

To learn more about The Rising Stars Program, visit www.tremcocpg.com/our-values/rising-stars.

About Tremco CPG

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, Tremco Construction Products Group is the master brand representing the combined forces of Tremco CPG Inc. companies, which includes the Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance, Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing, and Tremco Barrier Solutions operating divisions; Dryvit Systems; Nudura.; Willseal; Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. (WTI) and Weatherproofing Technologies Canada (WTC). Learn more at www.tremcocpg.com.

About Rising Stars Program

Proudly supported by Tremco CPG, the Rising Stars Program aims to cultivate a strong, well-rounded workforce in the construction industry by supporting youth entering the workforce, as well as minority- and women-owned businesses, through education and training. Offered in five cities across the United States, the program is ultimately driving success for those emerging in the construction industry. Learn more at www.tremcocpg.com/our-values/rising-stars.

