Armlogi Embraces Sustainability with Participation in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program

WALNUT, CA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announces its participation in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) regulatory program administered by the California Air Resources Board. This initiative is part of Armlogi’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

As part of the LCFS program, Armlogi has incorporated a fleet of electric forklifts across its California warehouse operations, to enhance energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The use of electric forklifts is in support of California’s environmental goals and aligns with Armlogi’s strategy to promote cleaner, more sustainable operations throughout its logistical chain.

Armlogi’s participation in the LCFS program is in furtherance of Armlogi’s commitment to embracing renewable energy technologies and underscores the Company’s role as a forward-thinking organization that prioritizes sustainability in its operations. The electric forklift fleet has enabled Armlogi to qualify for monthly energy rebates, providing an economic incentive to continue scaling up its sustainability efforts. These rebates are a direct result of the Company’s reduced carbon output and proactive steps toward a lower carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to be part of the LCFS program,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. “It reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility and our commitment to adopting innovative practices that benefit our planet. By integrating electric forklifts into our daily operations, we are enhancing our operational efficiency and contributing to a sustainable future. This initiative is a win for our Company, community, and the environment.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With twelve warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Attachment