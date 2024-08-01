Kurt Daniel Appointed CEO of Axyom.Core to Advance Cloud-Native Wireless Solutions

Brings 30 years of software, communications, and leadership

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axyom.Core , a leader in cloud-native wireless core and radio access network (RAN) solutions, today announced the appointment of Kurt Daniel as CEO. Daniel, a seasoned technology executive, brings three decades of experience and a proven track record of success in the industry.



Daniel joins Axyom.Core after serving as CEO of Titan.ium Platform , where he led the company through a period of accelerated growth and strategic development. His career also includes CEO roles at Kansys and Ubersmith, where he guided both companies through significant new product development, business expansion, and increased profitability. Daniel has contributed to 12 successful exits, including four IPOs and eight acquisitions, now collectively worth approximately $120 billion.

"Axyom.Core is experiencing an exciting juncture for growth and innovation," said Daniel. "Our focus is on delivering advanced wireless solutions that empower the top communications service providers, globally. By leveraging our team's expertise and fostering a culture of progress, we aim to set new standards for performance in the industry and drive value for our customers and partners."

Daniel has also been an independent board member and advisor to other companies, contributing to the growth and success of companies like Code Climate, Kloog (acquired by Facebook), Lightyear, Quicksave Interactive, and others. His strategic insights and leadership have been pivotal in shaping new products and services, scaling operations, and enhancing customer experience across multiple sectors.

Trusted by six of the world’s top 10 communications service providers, Axyom.Core's products include high-performance 4G and 5G core solutions, Femto core, security gateways, and enterprise RAN. The Axyom.Core platform offers unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and economics, ensuring that customers remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Axyom.Core was acquired by Lumine Group on April 30, 2024, marking the group's 14th corporate carve-out. The acquisition strengthens Lumine Group's portfolio in the communications and media software sector with Axyom.Core continuing to operate autonomously under its new brand identity.

About Axyom.Core

Axyom.Core is a leading provider of cloud-native wireless core and radio access network solutions, trusted by major communications service providers worldwide. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes high-performance 4G and 5G core, Femto core, security gateway, and related software, along with enterprise RAN units. Axyom.Core is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry. For more information, please visit axyomcore.ai .

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com .