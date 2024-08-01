WPS revitalizes its business and brand

Commitment to doing things the right way will never change

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPS, a health solutions company, is undergoing a brand and business transformation, unveiling a new look and logo to support the company’s aggressive growth goals. Building on its rich history of innovation and compassion, WPS has set a new course as it relentlessly pursues new and better solutions for active-duty and retired military members, senior citizens, employee groups, and all they serve.

“I’m energized by the future I see for WPS,” WPS President and CEO Wendy Perkins said. “We have a rich history, and we’ve been through many changes and challenges over the years. Through it all, one thing has stayed the same and will never change: doing things the right way and treating the people we serve with compassion. The updated brand and planned product innovations are part of our growth strategy to drive WPS successfully into the future and take WPS forward for years to come.”

WPS customers will begin seeing the new look on marketing materials this fall. Business partners, WPS-listed agents, health care providers, others who do business with WPS, and the public can expect to see the updated brand over the next few months as updates are rolled out across the company. The new look and logo were shared with employees in July.

About WPS®

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS) is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS serves employee groups in Wisconsin, senior citizens across the U.S., and active-duty and retired military members around the world. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has more than 2,500 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

DeAnne Boegli WPS, a health solutions company