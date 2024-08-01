Huw Pill reappointed to the Monetary Policy Committee

Huw Pill has been reappointed to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), by the Governor, after consultation with the Chancellor.

Huw Pill was appointed to the MPC on 6 September 2021 for a three-year term due to end on 5 September 2024. Following his appointment for a second term, he will continue to hold the post until 5 September 2027.

Huw is the Bank of England’s Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis and Research. He is responsible for the analysis we use to make our monetary policy decisions. He also leads the research that supports all our other functions.

Before joining the MPC, Huw was Chief European Economist at Goldman Sachs (2011-18). Before that, he worked at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt where he served as its Deputy Director of Research (2009-11) and Head of its Monetary Policy Stance Division (2004-09). Prior to this he worked in its Strategic Policy Issues Unit (1998-2001). Huw was also a member of the faculty at Harvard Business School (1995-98, 2001-04, 2019-21). At the start of his career, he worked as an economist in the Bank of England’s then Economics Division (1990-92). Huw has a BA (Hons) from the University of Oxford and an MA and PhD from Stanford University.

About the reappointment process

Reappointments are not automatic and each case is considered on its own merits. Huw Pill was reappointed to the MPC following consideration by the Chancellor of a number of factors, including the diversity of the current committee and its balance of skills and experience.

About the Monetary Policy Committee

The independent MPC makes decisions about the operation of monetary policy. It comprises of the Governor of the Bank of England, three Deputy Governors, the Bank of England’s Chief Economist and four external members.