August 1, 2024 Tolentino seeks full focus, collaboration by government agencies on flood control "Finding effective solutions to perennial flooding requires full focus and collaboration among different government agencies." This was stressed by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino in his opening statement at the Senate inquiry on the government's flood control master plan held Thursday (August 1). "The aim of this hearing is not to find blame or point fingers at one another, but to foster collaboration and proper coordination among various government agencies," said Tolentino, who has extensive experience in flood control measures as former chair of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). He noted that aside from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the MMDA, whose leaders were called to the hearing, finding solutions must involve other concerned agencies, like the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Department of Transportation (DOTr). Tolentino cited several laws that need to be revisited, such as the antiquated National Building Code of the Philippines, which was enshrined under Presidential Decree 1096 (1977) and Republic Act 6541 (1972). The senator is the principal author of the Philippine Building Act of 2023 (Senate Bill No. 1970), which seeks to regulate the planning, design, and maintenance of buildings to ensure their resilience against earthquakes, flooding and other disasters. The measure, which seeks to repeal PD 1096 and RA 6541, is pending at the committee level. Tolentino is also pushing for the review of Republic Act 7924, the charter creating the MMDA (1995), as well as the recently enacted Republic Act 1120, which created the DHSUD. "Who's in-charge of flood control? Is it the DPWH? Is it the MMDA? Saan ba ho dapat yung urban planning? Is it the HLURB? Or should it be given to MMDA, in coordination with the various 17 LGUs of Metro Manila?" he asked. Finally, Tolentino emphasized the urgency of passing the measure establishing a National Land Use Plan that would integrate zoning and development plans with flood control systems. "We have to look forward, Mr. Chairman. Ultimately this hearing should produce a collective focus among agencies. Hindi po ito boxing ng Paris Olympics. Ang kailangan po rito ay collaboration. The Filipino people deserve nothing less," he concluded.