VesselBot identified in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Environmental Sustainability, 2024

VesselBot is recognized as a Sample Vendor for the Scope 3 GHG Emissions Data category in Gartner Hype Cycle for Environmental Sustainability, 2024 report

ATHENS, GREECE, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VesselBot, a leading provider of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions monitoring systems for supply chains, is proud to announce that they have been acknowledged in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Environmental Sustainability (for Gartner Subscribers only). VesselBot was recognized in the report for its innovative technology that helps organizations accurately measure and reduce their carbon footprint across ocean, air, and land transportation.

“We are thrilled to be identified by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Environmental Sustainability, 2024,” said Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder at VesselBot. “We believe, this acknowledgement is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to developing innovative solutions that help organizations achieve their sustainability goals. In our opinion, our inclusion in this report further validates the importance of accurate GHG emissions monitoring and the growing demand for solutions that can help organizations reduce their environmental impact.”

VesselBot’s GHG Emissions Monitoring System is a unique solution that utilizes proprietary data and technologies to provide the most accurate emissions calculations for the main supply chain transportation modes. The system enables organizations to make informed decisions based on actual and modeled real-time data, allowing them to measure, optimize, and decrease their carbon dioxide emissions.

As noted by Gartner, “The Hype Cycle for Environmental Sustainability includes 38 must-know environmental sustainability technologies, innovations and supporting capabilities. We have profiled high-impact technologies, catalysts and innovations addressing disruptive sustainability-related matters. Examples include Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, climate risk analytics, and the circular economy in IT. This Hype Cycle focuses on technologies that advance sustainability and innovations with cross-industry potential and implications.”

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Environmental Sustainability, 2024, Shanna Grafeld, Kristin Moyer, et al. 17 July 2024 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to Scope 3 transportation emissions with its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Monitoring System. With its deep logistics market expertise, VesselBot enables companies to calculate their carbon footprint accurately and efficiently, facilitating compliance with ESG regulations and helping to optimize carrier networks and improve operational efficiencies while reducing GHG transportation emissions. VesselBot provides high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data for all supply chain transportation modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks).