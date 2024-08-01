NEW 2024-2025 Hunting & Fishing Regulations Guide Available

Hunters and anglers, the 2024-2025 Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations and Seasons guide is now available online and in print!

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division is making it even easier to be on the water and in the woods by giving you the need-to-know information all in one place with the new combined guide.

The Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations and Seasons guide provides important need-to-know information on hunting (season dates, bag limits, wildlife management areas, quota hunts, youth opportunities), fishing (color fish identification chart for freshwater and saltwater fish, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings), recreational licenses and more.

View the guide (or download a pdf copy) online at GeorgiaWildlife.com. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.

MAJOR CHANGES HUNTING:

• Federal Duck Stamp: The Electronic Federal Duck Stamp will be valid all season long; new pricing. See page 17 for more information.

• Electronic Calls for Bobcat and Fox: Bobcat and foxes may be hunted using recorded calls or sounds (e.g. electronic calls).

• Quail Season: The statewide quail season opens the 2nd Saturday in November.

• New Public Hunting Opportunities: Featherfield WMA (Seminole County) and Cochrans Creek (Dawson County)

MAJOR CHANGES FISHING:

• Black Bass Regulations Changes: Updates to creel and length limits. See pages 54-55 for more information.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com.



###