Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East and Texas Announces Latest Liquidity Event with SWIR Vision Systems

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas regions proudly announce the latest liquidity event for investor members. SWIR Vision Systems, an early-stage company specializing in short-wave infrared (SWIR) technology, has been acquired by onsemi . The move was announced in early July by onsemi. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Keiretsu Forum members and the investment community.



SWIR Vision Systems joined the Keiretsu Forum portfolio after successfully completing a rigorous screening, presentation, and due diligence process. Keiretsu Forum members invested in SWIR during its Series A round of funding, alongside the Accelerator Venture Partners 2021 FastTrak Fund.

The acquisition by onsemi, a leader in intelligent image sensing technologies, integrates SWIR Vision Systems' advanced CQD (colloidal quantum-dot-based) technology with onsemi’s CMOS sensors. This merger is poised to enhance onsemi's product portfolio, targeting applications in industrial, automotive, and defense markets.

"The exit of SWIR Vision Systems through acquisition underscores the collaborative effort and belief in the company's management team and mission," said Howard Lubert, Regional President at Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and a General Partner of the Accelerator Venture Partner Funds. "This event is a testament to the rigorous due diligence and strategic investment approach of our members."

Limited Partners of the Accelerator Venture Partners 2021 Fund will receive a 1.7X return after the 3 year investment which represents a 17% return of capital for the fund. This liquidity event highlights the success of Keiretsu Forum's model in building profitable portfolios of early-stage companies.

