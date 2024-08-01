Surface Disinfectant Market: $2.6B to $4.2B Growth Forecast (2023-2028) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Trends by Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine, Quaternary Ammonium), Type (Liquid, Wipes, Sprays), Application (Surface, Instrument), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028”, report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $2.6 billion in 2023 to $4.2 billion by 2028, at a notable CAGR of 9.4%. The surface disinfectant market is growing due to the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), advancements in disinfectant technology, and heightened hygiene awareness post-COVID-19. The primary drivers include the need for effective infection control and increased hospitalizations from chronic diseases. However, the market faces challenges from the adverse effects of chemical disinfectants, stringent regulations, and the need for careful product use. Opportunities are emerging in rapidly growing economies like South Africa, Brazil, and India, where rising healthcare expenditure and awareness are driving demand. In 2022, alcohol-based liquid disinfectants dominated the market, particularly in hospital settings, with North America holding the largest regional share. Major players in the market include 3M, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Ecolab, and others, leveraging their strong global presence and extensive product offerings.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC: Market Leader with Strategic Innovations

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC maintains a leading position in the surface disinfectant market due to its extensive global sales and distribution network, which enables effective product promotion across multiple countries. The company's focus on enhancing its R&D capabilities and organic growth strategies further strengthens its market dominance. Notably, in June 2023, Reckitt Benckiser launched the Lysol Air Sanitizer in the US, the first air sanitizing spray approved by the EPA that eliminates 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, highlighting its commitment to innovation.

Procter & Gamble: Strong Presence Through Comprehensive Distribution

Procter & Gamble secured the second-largest share of the surface disinfectant market in 2022, driven by its robust distribution networks across North America, Western Europe, Asia, Latin America, and CEMEA (Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa). The company's extensive reach and strategic market positioning underscore its significant role in the surface disinfectant sector.

3M: Innovation and Expansion in the Surface Disinfectant Market

3M held the third-largest share in the surface disinfectant market in 2022, supported by a strong sales and distribution network that facilitates effective product marketing globally. The company's substantial investment in research and development and commitment to organic growth are key to its market presence. Noteworthy is the launch of the TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner in November 2020, demonstrating 3M's focus on innovation and expanding its product portfolio.

Surface Disinfectants Market Segmentation

The surface disinfectants market is categorized by composition into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other substances. In 2022, alcohols dominated this market segment, driven by high demand for hospital-grade disinfectants and increased awareness following the pandemic.

Disinfectant Types Shape Market Dynamics

The market is further divided into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2022, liquids captured the largest share due to their extensive use, low cost, and high demand, particularly in emerging and low-cost countries. Their effectiveness in disinfecting surfaces, instruments, and devices compared to wipes, which have limited applicability, contributed to their leading position.

Surface Disinfection Leads Application Segment

Applications of surface disinfectants include surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other uses. In 2022, surface disinfection accounted for the largest market share. This is attributed to the rise in hospital-acquired infections globally, which has increased the demand for disinfectants to sanitize surfaces.

Regional Market Leadership

The global surface disinfectant market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2022 due to factors such as a growing elderly population, high incidence of chronic diseases, rising hospital-acquired infections, increased government initiatives, and the development and approval of new disinfectant compositions.

