PALMETTO SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT TO LAUNCH STATEWIDE ON GRAY MEDIA STATIONS

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Sports & Entertainment, Gray Media’s newest sports broadcast channel, will launch in October 2024 on South Carolina stations WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4 in Columbia, WHNS 21.2 in Greenville-Asheville-Spartanburg, WZCH 35.3 in Charleston, and WMBF 32.3 in Myrtle Beach.



The new network will be based out of Gray’s WIS-TV in Columbia and will focus on live, local sports with a wide variety of entertainment programming across the state of South Carolina. Gray’s WIS started broadcasting live games earlier this year with the Charleston Battery (USL) and Columbia Fireflies (MiLB).

“We’re having fun creating new fans,” said WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. “Our audience tells us how much they appreciate watching live sports for free over-the-air. We recognize the power of sports to connect communities, and we’re thrilled to launch this statewide.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased with our partnership with Gray Media throughout this year,” said Charleston Battery Club President Lee Cohen. “The exposure of the Battery to local sports fans who haven’t been able to make it to Patriots Point was a priority for us this past offseason, and we are encouraged by the direction of launching this network to reach even more fans in the near future.”

“It has been really exciting for our broadcast team to work with WIS to make some of our games available to watch for free,” said Columbia Fireflies Team President Brad Shank. “We have had great feedback from fans, and we are looking forward to expanding these opportunities.”

Palmetto Sports & Entertainment’s professional team partnerships at launch will include the Charleston Battery, Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies, Greenville Triumph, and Greenville Liberty.

In addition, several schools and colleges will be featured, including an official media partnership with Clemson University through WHNS FOX Carolina in the Greenville-Asheville-Spartanburg-Anderson market.

“We are proud to be an Official Partner of Clemson Athletics and couldn’t be more grateful,” said WHNS FOX Carolina Vice President and General Manager Bryce Caldwell. “It will give viewers the opportunity to see re-imagined Clemson coaches shows, specials and unique content you can’t find anywhere else.”

“This is an incredibly impactful way to bring our award-winning content to more of our fans in their homes alongside a partner with the firepower to expand the footprint of our original programming,” said Kyle Caddell, President of Clemson Athletics’ partnerships team.

As Palmetto Sports & Entertainment continues to schedule and develop programming ahead of its launch, interested teams and content partners are encouraged to contact WIS.

