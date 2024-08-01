LFCR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) securities between October 7, 2020 and March 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 27, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit. Captioned Carew v. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., No. 24-cv-03028 (D. Minn.), the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit charges Lifecore Biomedical and certain of Lifecore Biomedical’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-lifecore-biomedical-inc-class-acton-lawsuit-lfcr.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 27, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Lifecore Biomedical purportedly designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated products for biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners.

The Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore Biomedical maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Lifecore Biomedical issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore Biomedical’s purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) the above impaired Lifecore Biomedical’s ability to timely file periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; and (v) accordingly, Lifecore Biomedical’s financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Lifecore Biomedical securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Lifecore Biomedical class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com