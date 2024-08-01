EIGHT YOUNG AFRIKA TIKKUN LEADERS SELECTED TO SHINE ON THE GLOBAL STAGE AT THE FESTIVAL 24 AND OLYMPIC CELEBRATIONS
Eight young leaders from South Africa’s most impoverished townships attend the prestigious Festival 24 event and the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight exceptional South African youths have embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lyon and Paris to attend Festival 24 - and experience the thrill of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games grand opening ceremony.
These young people, from Afrika Tikkun’s 360° Wellness and Fitness programme, were selected after a highly competitive process and are the best of the best. Festival 24 event took place from the 19th to 28th July in Lyon, France. The annual event brought together over 500 participants from 37 countries for 10 days of sports and cultural exchange, and culminated in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of a global celebration that transcends borders, through the power of sport, was sponsored by Festival 24 organiser, Sport dans la Ville. The association helps young people from disadvantaged neighbourhoods on their path to success. Through sport, it transmits values that are important for personal development and professional integration. Its mission is to give young people from disadvantaged neighbourhoods the confidence, desire and means to dream and succeed.
Afrika Tikkun’s eight young people attended the opening ceremony last Friday and had the privilege of participating in workshops during the week preceding the opening ceremony. These workshops promoted respect, friendship and equality and engaged each participant in an educational and cultural exchange programme. They also participated and led various vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the rich and diverse heritage of SA to foster understanding and unity among people from different cultures and continents.
The delegates took part in friendly competitions where they demonstrated their skills on an international stage, in a range of Olympic and Paralympic sports. Afrika Tikkun’s young leaders led and participated in workshops to share best practices in sports, leadership, and community engagement.
Afrika Tikkun’s Group CEO, Dr. Onyi Nwaneri, expressed that the eight young ambassadors have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication and a commitment to excellence in their respective fields.
“Our delegation joined others from around the world, including notable attendees such as French Ministry of Sports members. Exposure to this high-profile event and delegate representation underscores the importance of our mission and is a true reflection of the remarkable outcomes of our Afrika Tikkun Cradle-to-Career methodology,” Dr Nwaneri said.
Marc Lubner, Executive Deputy Director, Afrika Tikkun added, "It is immensely gratifying to witness young boys and girls from SA’s most impoverished townships taking their rightful place alongside talented youth from first-world countries across the globe. We are incredibly proud of the excellence these individuals have achieved and demonstrated."
Afrika Tikkun is a leading youth development non-profit company (NPC), celebrating a 30-year legacy of creating holistic development and sustainable impact in South Africa (SA). Fuelled by a vision to uplift SA’s most vulnerable, the organisation is dedicated to tackling SA’s entrenched socio-economic disparities, fostering a more equitable society by breaking the cycle of generational poverty.
Operating in five centres and four training facilities across SA, Afrika Tikkun provides education, nutrition, health, social services and skills development to disadvantaged children and youth. Its unique Cradle-to-Career 360° programme provides a comprehensive and sustainable approach to development.
16-year-old Masego Madiga of Alexandra Township in Johannesburg has been part of Afrika Tikkun since 2010. As a “competitive and determined athlete who always strives to be the best,” she was excited about the opportunities that would come from the trip.
“I joined Afrika Tikkun as part of their Bambanani Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme and am now in Grade 11. During my 14 years with Afrika Tikkun, I have earned two awards: the Legitimate Leadership Award and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. I am highly motivated, hardworking, and passionate and I know how to get things done.”
“Being a part of the Duke of Edinburgh programme has taught me valuable life skills, and I will always be grateful for the experience. Afrika Tikkun has helped me develop a strong foundation.”
The participation of these young ambassadors is not just a personal milestone but a significant step forward for Afrika Tikkun and the broader mission of empowering young South Africans. “Together, we are building a brighter future for our young leaders and enabling them to make a lasting impact on the world,” concluded Dr Nwaneri.
About Afrika Tikkun
Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation celebrating 30 years of providing education, health, and social services to disadvantaged communities within South Africa, through its five centres and four training facilities across South Africa’s provinces. Afrika Tikkun’s Cradle-to-Career 360-degree model provides a holistic approach to the development of young people from early childhood to school leaving age, to when they journey into accessing economic opportunities. Currently assisting over 40,000 children and youth across the country, Afrika Tikkun’s primary goal is to create a sustainable future through economic and social empowerment for the youth of South Africa, for 30 years and beyond.
