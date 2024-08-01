Hybrid Devices Market Reaches New Heights with Massive CAGR of 17.6% from upto 2030

Hybrid Devices Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hybrid devices market was valued at $30.06 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $151.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in investments for hybrid devices solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia, which fuels growth of the market. Moreover, consumers in Asia-Pacific demand higher productivity and enhanced multimedia in their devices. Hence, hybrid devices are highly adopted by people of this region, owing to productivity and entertainment demands. One of the major growth propellers for hybrid devices in the region is the increasing number of internet users.

The global hybrid devices market is influenced by a number of factors such as bigger screens and faster speed than tablets, increasing acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility, and use of wireless display (widi) technology. However, higher price compared with other computing devices and heavy weight restrain the market growth.

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The IT sector has flourished as the individuals are shifting towards the digital solutions. Moreover, the escalating demand for effective, user-friendly, agile, and scalable computing solutions and improved business mobility is creating a positive outlook for the market during pandemic. The rising adoption of the work-from-home model has led to the emerging need for computing devices for browsing, examining, and presenting files and data across organizations, which is contributing to the market growth.

Some of the key hybrid devices industry players profiled in the report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and LG Corporation. This study includes hybrid devices market share, trends, hybrid devices market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

On the basis of type, in 2021, the detachable hybrid devices segment dominated the hybrid devices market size. However, the convertible hybrid segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the IT and telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 of hybrid devices market share.

On the basis of screen size, the 12-15 inches segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the less than 12 inches segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the hybrid devices industry was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

