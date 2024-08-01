Artificial Intelligence In Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.65 billion in 2023 to $6.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data volume expansion, clinical demand for accuracy, rise of deep learning algorithms, research and development investments, diagnostic imaging innovations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai-enhanced image reconstruction, personalized MRI imaging, ai for lesion detection and classification, increased MRI automation, ai-guided MRI protocols.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

The increased number of diagnostic procedures is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market. Diagnostic procedures refer to medical tests, examinations, or techniques conducted to identify, evaluate, or confirm the presence of a disease, medical condition, or abnormality in a patient. Artificial intelligence is employed in MRI diagnostic procedures to improve accuracy and efficiency in detecting and characterizing abnormalities, leading to more precise and timely diagnoses for better patient outcomes in less time.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market include Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Bayer AG, Toshiba Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation.

Technology advancement has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market. Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market are focused on advancements in AI (artificial intelligence) technology to meet specific demands and sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, NLP (Natural Language Processing), Speech Recognition, Querying Method, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

4) By Clinical Applications: Musculoskeletal, Colon, Prostate, Liver, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Lung, Breast, Other Clinical Applications

5) By End-User: Clinics, Research And Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) refers to integrating advanced computational algorithms and machine learning techniques to improve and augment the capabilities of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) imaging processes, a non-invasive medical imaging technique that creates detailed, high-resolution images of the body’s internal structures. AI enables greater resolutions in MRI while decreasing scan time by requiring less data to build those upgraded pictures.

Artificial Intelligence In Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market size, artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market major players, artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market positioning, and artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

