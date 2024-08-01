Global LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Neon Lights Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Neon Lights Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Neon Lights Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LED (light-emitting diode) neon lights market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.25 billion in 2023 to $1.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy efficiency drive, environmental awareness, customization and design flexibility, cost-effectiveness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The LED (light-emitting diode) neon lights market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand in various industries, urbanization and infrastructure development, rising popularity in home décor, e-commerce growth.

Growth Driver Of The LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Neon Lights Market

Growing commercial and non-commercial buildings are expected to propel the growth of the LED neon lights market going forward. A commercial building refers to any non-residential structure that is not agricultural, industrial, or institutional. A non-commercial building is any structure or building not used for a commercial enterprise or as a residential residence. LED neon lights offers a clever approach to create a brighter and more even illumination.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the LED (light-emitting diode) neon lights market include Eaton Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Sylvania Lighting, Lightstec Co. Ltd., JKL Components Corporation.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the LED (light-emitting diode) neon lights market. Major companies operating in the LED neon lights market are focusing on developing new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Silicone, PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), Other Types

2) By Application: Household, Commercial

3) By Sales Channel: Retail Or Wholesale, Direct Sales, E-Commerce

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the LED (light-emitting diode) neon lights market in 2023. The regions covered in the led (light-emitting diode) neon lights market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Neon Lights Market Definition

LED (Light-Emitting Diode) neon lights are the type of lighting that uses LED diodes inside flexible PVC plastic to create a neon look. It is frequently used as ornamental lighting fixtures in commercial and residential settings due to their energy efficiency, endurance, and durability.

