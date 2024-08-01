Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.28 billion in 2023 to $23.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in medical imaging, data accessibility and digitization, clinical workflow optimization, research and development investments, shortage of healthcare professionals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $104.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai-powered precision medicine, integration with electronic health records, expansion of medical imaging analysis, rise of wearable health tech, regulatory support and standards.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market

The rising incidence rate of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the healthcare diagnosis market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-term health conditions that generally progress slowly over time and often persist intermittently. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare diagnosis has the potential to significantly impact the management and diagnosis of chronic diseases as it can aid in cost savings and improved resource use. It can help medical practitioners make better decisions, spot patients in danger, and give more individualized care.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market include Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic, Nvidia Corporation.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the healthcare diagnosis market. Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in the healthcare diagnosis market are concentrating on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Services, Hardware

2) By Diagnosis: Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest And Lung, Neurology, Other Diagnoses

3) By Modality: MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), CT (Computed Tomography), X-ray, Ultrasound

4) By Application: In Vivo Diagnostics, In Vitro Diagnostics

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers, Diagnostics Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare diagnosis refers to applying AI techniques, such as machine learning and deep learning algorithms, to diagnose medical conditions. It is employed to evaluate data, including clinical trials, medical records, and genetic information, that can aid medical practitioners in making a diagnosis much more quickly than any human could.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market size, artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market major players, artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market positioning, and artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

