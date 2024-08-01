Revenue loss from POGO ban not significant--Gatchalian

Senator Win Gatchalian said that the government's revenue loss from banning Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) is not that significant.

The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means disclosed that based on actual revenue collection reported by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), POGOs remitted PHP10.32 billion while the Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corporation (PAGCOR) generated an income of only P5.17 billion in 2023. Using the average annual growth rate, BIR collection from POGOs is expected to reach only P16.08 billion while PAGCOR is expected to generate an income of only PHP5.95 billion from the industry this year.

Meanwhile, local workers employed by POGOs total 25,064 based on data sourced by the Labor Department from PAGCOR.

"POGOs have been lobbying to create an impression that they generate substantial revenues but that is not the case," Gatchalian said.

He added that to ensure the ban on POGOs continues beyond the term of President Marcos Jr., the Senate Committee on Ways and Means is pursuing legislation to enforce such a ban.

According to him, local government units (LGUs) also play a critical role in effectively implementing a ban on POGOs.

Hindi malaki ang mawawalang kita ng gobyerno dahil sa POGO ban--Gatchalian

Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na hindi gaanong kalakihan ang mawawalang kita ng gobyerno sa pagbabawal ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators o POGO.

Ayon sa Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, batay sa aktwal na revenue collection na iniulat ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), ang mga POGO ay nag-remit ng kabuuang PHP10.32 bilyon habang ang Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corporation (PAGCOR) ay kumita lamang ng P5.17 bilyon noong 2023. Gamit ang average annual growth rate, ang koleksyon ng BIR mula sa mga POGO ay inaasahang aabot lamang sa P16.08 bilyon habang ang PAGCOR ay inaasahang kikita lamang ng PHP5.95 bilyon mula sa industriya ngayong taon.

Samantala, nasa 25,064 ang mga Pilipinong nagtatrabaho sa mga POGO, batay sa datos na nakuha ng Labor Department sa PAGCOR.

"Ang mga POGO ay nagla-lobby upang lumikha ng isang impresyon na nakakakuha sila ng malaking kita pero hindi iyon totoo," sabi ni Gatchalian.

Idinagdag niya na upang matiyak na ang pagbabawal sa mga POGO ay magpapatuloy kahit matapos na ang termino ng kasalukuyang administrasyon, ang Senate Committee on Ways and Means ay nagpupursigeng isulong ang isang batas para sa naturang pagbabawal.

Ayon kay Gatchalian, kritikal din ang papel ng local government units (LGUs) sa epektibong pagpapatupad ng pagbabawal sa mga POGO.