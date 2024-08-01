Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.25 billion in 2023 to $1.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in prevalence of chronic diseases, efficient use of supply chain requirements, rise in maintenance the drug integrity, evolved regulatory frameworks, increased emphasis on risk mitigation and compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of personalized medicine, development of cell-free therapies, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing global cell therapy manufacturing market, efficient use of supply chain requirements.

Growth Driver Of The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market

The increasing need for cell and gene therapies is driving the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market. Cell and gene therapies are advanced medical treatments that modify cells or genes to treat diseases, offering potential breakthroughs for untreatable conditions. These cell and gene therapies need to be stored at the proper temperature and storage conditions, which can be achieved using supply chain and logistics services, which help from sourcing to distributing and storing these cell and gene therapies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, United Parcel Service, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor Sciences, Lonza Group AG.

Modern technology platforms are a key trend gaining popularity in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics markets. Major companies operating in the market are developing modern technology platforms for cell and gene therapies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type Of Software Solution: Cell Orchestration Platform, Enterprise Manufacturing System, Inventory Management System, Laboratory Information Management System, Logistics Management System, Patient Management System, Quality Management System, Tracking And Tracing System

2) By Mode Of Deployment: Cloud-Based Solution, On-Premises Solution

3) By Component: Cryogenic Shippers, Cryogenic Storage Freezers, Ultra-Low Freezers, Cold Chain Management Systems, Shipment, Storage Medium, Cryogenic Packout Kits, Other Components

4) By Application Area: Donor Eligibility Assessment, Sample Collection, Manufacturing, Logistics, Patient Verification, Treatment Follow-Up

5) By End User: Biobank, Cell Therapy Lab, Hospital, Research Institute, Commercial Organization

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market in 2023. The regions covered in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Definition

Cell and gene therapy supply chains and logistics refer to the processes and activities involved in efficiently and effectively managing the flow of materials, information, and resources needed to develop, manufacture, and distribute cell and gene therapies from their initial production to their final administration to patients. These services provide cutting-edge treatments to patients while maintaining the highest safety and efficacy standards throughout the supply chain.

Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market size, cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market drivers and trends, cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market major players, cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics competitors' revenues, cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market positioning, and cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market growth across geographies. The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

