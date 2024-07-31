Submit Release
Five years in, Paid Leave has changed 500,000 lives

WASHINGTON, July 31 - Washington’s first-in-the-nation Paid Family and Medical Leave program has helped Washingtonians navigate some of life’s biggest challenges

When you have a baby or adopt a child, Paid Leave is there. When a family member falls ill, Paid Leave is there. Before your loved one is deployed, Paid Leave is there. Paid Leave has been there for more than half a million Washingtonians when needed to be there for someone else.

As of June, the State of Washington has supported 200 million hours of paid leave to more than 500,000 Washingtonians who received $5 billion to avoid lost wages. Every hour and every dollar has been well-spent on Washington families, giving them priceless time off in a time of need.

Each of the 500,000-plus Washingtonians who used Washington’s paid leave program have a story. Those stories have a theme: Paid Leave was there for them.

