Global Fermented Products Market to Reach $78.7 Billion by 2032

Fermented Products Market AMR

Fermented products market valued at $52.5 billion in 2022, projected to grow at 4.3% CAGR to $78.7 billion by 2032.

The fermented products market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing health consciousness and a global appetite for diverse flavors.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Fermented Products Market by Type (Fermented Food, Fermented Beverage), by Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline channels, Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global fermented products market was estimated at $52.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to gain $78.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/172076

Fermented products refer to any food or beverage that has undergone the fermentation process, in which carbohydrates are broken down by microorganisms such as yeast or bacteria, resulting in the conversion of sugars into alcoholic, acidic, or gaseous compounds. This process gives fermented products their unique flavors and preserves them for a longer period of time. Popular fermented products such as yogurt, kimchi, and beer are examples of such products.

📍𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The growth of the fermented products market is driven by a rise in health and wellness awareness among consumers, along with growing interest in international cuisines owing to globalization more travel, and the high popularity of plant-based fermented food. However, the difficulties in large-scale production and distribution, and the unappealing taste of fermented food hampered the market growth. On the other hand, the innovations in product development, and the increase in online sales of fermented food products create lucrative opportunities for market growth in coming years.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

Based on type, the fermented food segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global fermented products market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. One of the most popular fermented dairy products is yogurt. A typical side dish in Korea, kimchi is created from fermented vegetables. Both, Tempeh and Miso, two traditional fermented soy products from Indonesia and Japan, respectively, are manufactured from whole soybeans. Cucumbers and other fruits and vegetables, pickled in vinegar or a brine solution, are called pickles. Probiotics, which are advantageous living bacteria that may colonize the gut, are abundant in fermented meals. A balanced gut microbiota is necessary for appropriate digestion, nutritional absorption, and a strong immune system. Thus, the demand for fermented food is growing significantly boosting the market growth. However, the fermented beverage segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast timeframe.

📍𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟑𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1d268c7d0e957ea4422c0b4c69e8686c

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

Based on application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global fermented products market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Food fermentation has become increasingly popular among residential consumers. Fermented food created at home, such as Korean kimchi, pickled vegetables, kombucha, fermented dairy products, and sourdough bread, are becoming more and more popular. Personalized and artisanal products can be produced at home by controlling their components, flavors, and fermentation times. Fermented ingredients are frequently experimented with by home cooks and food aficionados and added to a variety of dishes. Salads, sandwiches, sauces, stews, and other food can all benefit nutritionally from the distinct aromas, textures, and benefits that fermented food can bring. Residential consumption of fermented products is anticipated to increase substantially in the future due to expanding awareness among consumers, which also drives market growth. However, the commercial segment showed the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐-

Based on distribution channel, the offline channels segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global fermented products market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The main offline retail locations for fermented food are major grocery store chains and hypermarkets. These shops sell a wide range of items that have undergone fermentation, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, pickles, kimchi, kombucha, and others. Organic, natural, as well as fermented food products frequently have their own sections at specialty supermarkets or health food stores. They offer probiotic-rich alternatives and distinctive fermented food variations to health-conscious consumers. For clients looking for high-quality selections, delis and gourmet shops frequently provide a variety of luxury and handcrafted fermented products, offering a distinctive shopping experience. Unique fermented food from many cultural origins is available from local food sellers, especially ethnic grocery stores as well as specialty stores. All these factors increase the market share of the offline distribution channels. On the other hand, the online channels segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

📍𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global fermented products market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In many Asian nations, fermented food items have a significant cultural value. Consumers are connected to their culinary heritage through dishes such as kimchi from South Korea, miso from Japan, tempeh from Indonesia, as well as yogurt-based beverages in India that have been a staple of the conventional diet for generations. Asia-Pacific consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the significance of keeping a balanced gut health as probiotic research garners greater attention. Fermented food is valued for their believed health benefits as they contain live probiotic microorganisms. Asian cuisines place considerable emphasis on the distinctive tastes and textures that fermented food provide.

📍𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/172076

✅ 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

• Again Drinks

• Arla Food Amba

• Chobani, LLC

• Dana Dairy Group

• Danone

• General Mills

• Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

• Juhayna Food Industries

• Lactalis Corporation

The report offers an in-depth examination of the major players in the global fermented products market. They have intended various strategies, including geographical expansions, launch of new products, agreements, and joint ventures to gain their foothold in the market and remain dominant in various regions. The report serves to emphasize the competitive dynamics of the market, as well as the performance of the business, the top segments, the product portfolio, and the strategic moves of leading players.

»» 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

💡Egg Powder Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-powder-market-A11036

💡Farro Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market-A13879

💡Mushroom Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mushroom-market

💡Textured Vegetable Protein Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-vegetable-protein-market-A11155

💡IOT in Agriculture Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market

📝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/