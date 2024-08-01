MEC Jackie Macie on collision between a train and a bus leaving five pupils dead

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie is shocked to learn about the passing of five learners who lost their lives today (31 July 2024) on a road crash.

The five pupils lost their lives when a bus they were travel in collided with a train on the R104 Road near Mafube Village, between Wonderfontein and Arnot in the afternoon.

The bus was transporting about thirty (30) learners from Morneg School.

It is alleged that the bus crossed a railway line while the train was too close, and resulted to the crash.

Five (5) learners lost their lives instantly, whilst eleven sustained serious injuries. Eleven (11) including the bus driver and train operator sustained slight injuries.

Emergency services personnel are still at the scene.

The MEC is sending condolences to the affected families and wish speedy recovery to those injured.

He is calling for thorough investigation on the crash and says that the law must take its course to punish whosoever would be found in the wrong.

"We cannot lose such young and innocent lives due to recklessness. People need to take accountability for their negligence.

"Scholar transport and public transport owners must screen drivers before hiring them to know if they are really fit to be trusted with transporting people. They must also regularly educate them, test and train them to avoid these kind of incidences,"he says.

Enquiries: Moeti Mmusi

084 411 3372