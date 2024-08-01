Governor Green Signs 253 Bills Into Law

Posted on Jul 31, 2024 in Main

In July, Governor Josh Green, M.D., celebrated the enactment of 253 of the 260 bills passed during the 2024 legislative session. He hosted 16 bill signing ceremonies for 137 bills on issues related to short-term rental regulation, good government, affordable housing, environmental protections, Native Hawaiian cultural preservation and health care systems, as well as historic income tax reform and reducing the cost of living.

“Despite the high costs of recovery, we’ve balanced the budget and reformed our tax system to put more hard-earned income in the pockets of our residents. I look forward to building on the incredible successes of this past session,” said Governor Green.

The Governor also signed more than 116 additional bills, separate from the public signings and issued seven vetoes, due to legal, fiscal and governmental operational efficiency concerns.

In signing these historic pieces of legislation, Governor Green thanked legislative leaders, members of the legislators, partners and key community stakeholders for helping draft and pass important legislation to address state priorities.

Highlights of enacted laws for the people of Hawaiʻi include:

Good Government (6 bills)

Short-term Rental Regulation Bill

Affordable Housing (6 bills)

Condo Owner Relief (5 bills)

Historic Income Tax Reform Bill and Medical Care GET Exemption Bill

Healthcare Access and Healthcare Workforce Development (22 bills)

DHHL and Native Hawaiian (13 bills)

Keiki and Kūpuna Wellness (16 bills)

Agriculture (12 bills)

Wildfire Resilience and Disaster Preparedness (16 bills)

Environmental Conservation and Land Management (16 bills)

Crime and Community Safety (17 bills)

Designating State Snails Bill

Water Safety (2 bills)

To read more about the bills signed into law, visit capitol.hawaii.gov.