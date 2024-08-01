SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 1.



OKX Wallet Launches ‘Trade Like You Meme It’ Campaign Featuring 60,000 USDT Worth of Rewards

OKX Wallet has launched a 'Trade Like You Meme It' campaign featuring 60,000 USDT worth of rewards. The campaign marks the launch of 'Meme Mode,' a new feature that enables users to buy and sell Solana-based memecoins more intuitively and quickly by selecting preset amounts of SOL when swapping memecoins via third-party DEXs on OKX Wallet.

The campaign runs from July 31 to August 14, 2024, and eligible participants are required to complete three tasks to increase their chances of winning. Meme Mode is currently exclusive to the OKX Wallet mobile app, and users must utilize it to be eligible for the rewards:



Meme Swap Til You Drop: The Top 50 addresses with the highest cumulative Meme Mode trading volume of the specified pairs, for each phase, will share the rewards. The trading volume of each address will be tallied daily (00:00 - 23:59 UTC+8) and ranked The event is divided into two phases, each lasting 7 days. The rewards during the first and second phases are tokens worth 17,500 USDT and 13,500 USDT respectively

Trade Lucky Pairs to Win from the 31,000 USDT Prize Pool: Participants can trade specific pairs to win rewards from the 31,000 USDT prize pool

Qualify for a Daily Airdrop: Participants can trade any Solana token using Meme Mode to win 28,000 USDT in token rewards Each address can participate once in this daily airdrop

Contribute to Meme Bounty: Participants can share their feedback on X to win 3,000 USDT in token rewards



Further details on the campaign are available here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

