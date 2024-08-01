SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 1.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Connext for Seamless Crosschain Transactions

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Connext, a modular protocol designed for securely passing funds and data between chains. This integration offers OKX Wallet users seamless access to Connext via web extension, enabling them to benefit from:



Secure Crosschain Transfers : Transfer funds and data securely between different blockchains without compromising on security

: Transfer funds and data securely between different blockchains without compromising on security Interoperability : Interact with multiple blockchain ecosystems seamlessly, ensuring a fluid and unified user experience

: Interact with multiple blockchain ecosystems seamlessly, ensuring a fluid and unified user experience Enhanced User Experience: Enjoy a streamlined interface that abstracts the complexity of crosschain interactions, making it easier for users to manage their assets



Connecting to Connext is simple: users need to select ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose ‘OKX Wallet,’ then log in through the web extension available on Chrome or Firefox.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



