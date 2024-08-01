Tulfo, Fluss discuss heroism of OFW, Israel water technology

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss paid a courtesy visit to Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo in the Senate yesterday, July 31.

During said visit, Fluss praised and thanked Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) for dedication to their work in Israel and concern to their employers, which made Sen. Idol proud.

In particular, Fluss mentioned the heroism of Pinay caregiver Camille Jesalva who risked her life to save her 95-year-old patient from an attack by the Hamas group in October 2023. The Israeli government honored Jesalva for her heroism this July 2024.

The two also discussed the technology used by Israel to meet the need for clean and potable water, which can also be adopted in the Philippines.

On the other hand, Tulfo promised Ambassador Fluss to support the bill setting August 9 as Philippine-Israel Friendship Day.

Tulfo, Fluss pinagusapan ang OFWs, water technology sa Israel

Nag-courtesy visit si Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss kay Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Senado kahapon, July 31.

Sa pagbisita ni Ambassador Fluss, pinuri at pinasalamatan niya ang malasakit at dedikasyon ng mga OFW sa kanilang trabaho sa Israel, na ikina-proud naman ni Sen. Idol.

Isa sa hinangaan ni Ambassador Fluss ay ang kabayanihan ng Pinay caregiver na si Camille Jesalva na nagbuwis-buhay para mailigtas ang 95-anyos niyang pasyente sa pagatake ng Hamas group noong Oktubre 2023. Pinarangalan ng Israel government si Jesalva para sa kanyang heroism ngayong buwan.

Natalakay rin ng dalawa ang teknolohiyang ginagamit ng Israel para matugunan ang pangangailangan sa malinis at maiinom na tubig, na maaari ring i-adopt sa Pilipinas.

Sa kabilang banda, nangako si Sen. Tulfo kay Ambassador Fluss na susuportahan ang panukalang batas sa Senado na nagtatalaga sa August 9 bilang Philippine-Israel Friendship Day.