Chicago Urogynecologist Hit with Midurethral Sling Lawsuit: Nerve Injury

Dr. Greg Vigna Midurethral Lawsuit Case

Study finds that mini-slings do not meaningfully reduce the risk of chronic groin pain when compared to full-length mid-urethral slings

It is our opinion that no women who desires ongoing sexual function would consent to the Altis device had they known of the risks.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our client has been seriously injured from the selection of the Altis mini-sling, and the failure to timely diagnose and treat the known complications of this unreasonably dangerous device” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney says, “The implanting physician named in this lawsuit chose to implant the Altis single-incision sling after the New England Journal of Medicine study, published on March 30, 2022, that revealed that mini-slings do not meaningfully reduce the risk of chronic groin pain when compared to full-length mid-urethral slings, but have 2.5x the risk of dyspareunia or painful sex.”

New England Journal of Medicine: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2111815

Dr. Cheryl B. Iglesia’s review of the NEJM article, in which she states, “The higher dyspareunia rate in women undergoing single-incision mini-slings deserves further evaluation”: https://cdn.mdedge.com/files/s3fs-public/issues/articles/obgm0340813_evidence_iglesia.pdf

Dr. Vigna concludes, “It is our opinion that no women who desires ongoing sexual function would consent to the Altis device had they known of the risks described in the March 30, 2022, New England Journal of Medicine article. In addition, when a physician implants a polypropylene mid-urethral sling device, every woman requires timely diagnosis and treatment of the serious painful complications known to be caused by these devices.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the red flag warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings, including:

1) “Other: Non-pelvic pain” including anatomic groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, hip pain

2) “Pelvic/Urogenital (groin) pain”: Pain not including the inner leg, thigh, or hip including:

a) Inability to wear tight pants

b) Clitoral pain or numbness

c) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

d) Tailbone pain

e) Anorectal pain

f) Painful bladder

g) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by mini-slings such as Coloplast Altis sling and Boston Scientific Solyx sling that include pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia. He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain: https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/

Case #: 2024-L-008002

Cook County, IL