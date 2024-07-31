Province launches Marion L. Reid tuition grant to support students in healthcare-related studies and increases George Coles Bursary

CANADA, July 31 - Island students will soon have access to more financial assistance.

The new Marion L. Reid grant, named after Prince Edward Island’s 37th Lieutenant Governor and lifelong educator, encourages Island students to enter the field of healthcare studies and honours Mrs. Reid’s leadership, legacy and impact on the Island’s educational system.

Beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, the Marion L. Reid Grant will provide eligible post-secondary students with an annual grant of $3,200 for up to four years if they are enrolled in one of the following programs of study at designated learning institutions anywhere in Canada:

Cardiology Technologist

Dental Hygienist

Health Information Management Professional

Medical Lab Technologist

Medical Radiation Technologist

Medical Sonographer

Nurse Practitioner

Pharmacist

Pharmacy Technician

Physician Assistant

Registered Nurse

Respiratory Therapist

Social Worker

Eligible students who receive this grant will be required to complete a two-year return in service work commitment in PEI upon graduation.

To learn more about the new Marion L. Reid Grant and the eligibility criteria, visit: Marion L. Reid Grant

For PEI students studying at Island post-secondary institutions, the George Coles Bursary has increased by $200, to $3,200 per year, for up to four years, with a commitment to increase it to $3,500 in the upcoming years. To learn more about the bursary and the eligibility criteria, visit: The George Coles Bursary.

Quotes:

“We know that the costs of post-secondary studies are going up, and these financial supports are some of the ways we can encourage more learners to get trained and ready to join our workforce. The Marion L. Reid grant is a wonderful addition to the financial aid the Province makes available for Island post-secondary learners, and truly aligns with the values that Mrs. Reid has on our Island.”

- Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

“To build the robust health care system our province deserves, we need students pursuing health care related studies out of province to come back to the Island. With a return in service agreement in place as a condition of the grant, along with the comprehensive compensation package to recruit and retain this talent, we are excited to see them take their place in our Island health care system.”

- Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

"Our dedicated healthcare professionals are the backbone of our healthcare system. This new grant demonstrates our commitment to supporting the next generation of Island healthcare workers. We are confident that this investment in education and our workforce will significantly benefit healthcare delivery for all Islanders well into the future."

- Melanie Fraser, Health PEI Chief Executive Officer

Background:

For a glimpse into the brilliant life and impact that The Honourable Marion L. Reid had on Prince Edward Island, as well as its educational system, visit: The Honourable Marion Reid.

The Marion L. Reid grant was originally intended to be an extension of the existing George Coles Bursary. However, through engagement and the development of the program extension it was determine it was best to make a separate and distinct grant program (Marion L. Reid Grant) to: recognize the resources required to study in programs not offered in PEI; ensure those who may have already received the George Coles Bursary are eligible for additional assistance in targeted, high demand programs; focus the initial rollout of the program on the need to fill high-vacancy positions in the healthcare sector; and implement a two-year return in service agreement with students after graduation.

The occupations selected for the initial roll-out of the Marion L. Reid tuition grant are based on current vacancy rates in positions within the healthcare sector.

Occupations may change, be added, or removed over time but if a student receives the Marion L. Reid tuition grant at the beginning of their studies, the grant will be made available for the duration of their studies for the program they are enrolled in for up to 4 years of full-time study.

